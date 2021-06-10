Weil Company Inc. Buys 600 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,074. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.66. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

