Weil Company Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up about 1.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,672,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after purchasing an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In other news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,477 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.50.

NYSE:ROK traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $280.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,728. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.64.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.