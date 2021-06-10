Weil Company Inc. Has $2.58 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 307,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 30,482 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.30. The stock had a trading volume of 145,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,817,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.96.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

