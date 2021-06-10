Weil Company Inc. Has $2.65 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $238.06. 10,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.19 and a 52 week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $323.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.95.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock worth $11,106,899 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

