Weil Company Inc. Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,609 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 32,936 shares during the period. Groupon comprises approximately 1.6% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.19% of Groupon worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRPN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 1,552.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,386 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,720 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after acquiring an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRPN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.64. 6,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.82. Groupon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on GRPN shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

