Weil Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,997 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,298 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 9,790 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,834 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $1,120,119.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,770 shares of company stock worth $5,809,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

