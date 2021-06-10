Weil Company Inc. Increases Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 119.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $531,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,839,000 after acquiring an additional 58,193 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 562.1% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $147.78. 8,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,907,909. The stock has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

