Weil Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,501,714,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,191,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,566,427 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,288,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,803,000 after buying an additional 5,610,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,207,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,034,000 after buying an additional 2,044,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $161.57. 452,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,280,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $489.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $90.78 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

