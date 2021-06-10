Weil Company Inc. Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.1% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.61. 156,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,416. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.