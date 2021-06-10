Weil Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,228 shares during the period. MaxLinear comprises 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

NYSE MXL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,238. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $416,257.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,849.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 24,292 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $881,556.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,948.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,765 shares of company stock worth $5,972,210. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MXL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.