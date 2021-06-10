Weil Company Inc. Sells 12,426 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

DOX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,159. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.60. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 34.37%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.