Weil Company Inc. Sells 2,085 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 0.9% of Weil Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMI stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,009. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.18. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.