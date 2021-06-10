Weil Company Inc. Sells 22,504 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 22,504 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,309.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $40.48. 508,555 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,200,414. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.15. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.