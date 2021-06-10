Weil Company Inc. Sells 2,987 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1,252.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.60. 28,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,868. Deere & Company has a one year low of $148.12 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

