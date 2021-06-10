Weil Company Inc. Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 111.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $178.14. 1,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,045. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

