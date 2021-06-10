Weil Company Inc. Trims Stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,550 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.34% of Clearfield worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ CLFD remained flat at $$40.19 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,016. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11. Clearfield, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.93 million, a PE ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield Profile

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.