WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.83. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 928.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 2,152.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 170,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,521. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.10. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

