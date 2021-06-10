WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of WesBanco worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC opened at $38.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.74. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 70.21%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

