West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of WFG traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.92. 374,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,964. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

WFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.