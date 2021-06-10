West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

Shares of WFG opened at C$89.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$89.07. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$77.32 and a 12-month high of C$110.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$105.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$151.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$128.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$135.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

