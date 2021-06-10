Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Investment analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III stock opened at $10.60 on Thursday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter worth $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

