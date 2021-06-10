Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares dropped 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 167,208 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,383,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $826.47 million, a P/E ratio of 142.79 and a beta of 2.22.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth about $93,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

