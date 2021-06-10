Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.70. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 156,251 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTE shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

