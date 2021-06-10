WeTrust (TRST) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $29.00

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One WeTrust coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market capitalization of $762,351.95 and $29.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00063359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00024070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.00 or 0.00849815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00089428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.67 or 0.08508205 BTC.

About WeTrust

WeTrust is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

