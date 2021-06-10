WHALE Market Cap Hits $64.83 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, WHALE has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for $11.06 or 0.00029333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $64.83 million and approximately $391,162.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00062774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00199307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.28 or 0.00202333 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.72 or 0.01320268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,651.22 or 0.99874989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

