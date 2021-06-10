WHALE (WHALE) Price Hits $10.67 on Major Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 10th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $10.67 or 0.00029017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $62.57 million and approximately $401,582.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00183959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00200132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.01330330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,625.07 or 0.99570828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s launch date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,862,482 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . WHALE’s official website is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

