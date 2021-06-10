Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 65.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 911,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,922 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $34,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,461,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,649,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,579,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,385,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,447 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,590,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,265,000 after purchasing an additional 816,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.