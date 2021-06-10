WhiteCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $846.74 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00003203 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $846.74 million and approximately $24.41 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038530 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00026369 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008495 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003900 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000262 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 927,030,550 coins and its circulating supply is 727,030,549 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

