WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.79. WhiteHorse Finance shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 86,388 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

The firm has a market cap of $323.18 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. Research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

