William Blair Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.64). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.36. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.09.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ImmunoGen by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

