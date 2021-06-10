William Blair Weighs in on Stitch Fix, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a report issued on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.60). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

SFIX stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -73.47 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,667,602. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

