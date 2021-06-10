Wills Financial Group Inc. Acquires 974 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 2.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,657 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 17,541 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $222.34. 7,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,243. The stock has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $161.41 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

