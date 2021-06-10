Wills Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,517 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 432,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Water Works by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 244,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in American Water Works by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 67,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.30. The stock had a trading volume of 503 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,874. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

