Wills Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $72.75. 15,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,612,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $142.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.