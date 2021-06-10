Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $2.94 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $19.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,427.29. 17,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,082. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,301.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

