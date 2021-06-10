Wills Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,560 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 2.2% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,987,817. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

