Wills Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,796 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.6% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.67. The company had a trading volume of 41,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,120. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.44 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,821 shares of company stock worth $20,450,895 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.