Wills Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,177 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.4% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.30. 67,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,956,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

