Wills Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up about 3.8% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,455,000 after acquiring an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 25,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,394. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

