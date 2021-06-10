Wilmington (LON:WIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $204.00

Shares of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 1292191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.50 ($2.62).

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 194.56. The company has a market cap of £178.63 million and a PE ratio of 29.47.

In related news, insider Helen Sachdev bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £4,227.62 ($5,523.41).

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

