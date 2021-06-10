WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009113 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013031 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.92 or 0.00527371 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WINk Profile

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

