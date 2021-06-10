WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $30.81. 3,986 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 22,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.56.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.02.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.