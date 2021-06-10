WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $59.90 and last traded at $59.77. Approximately 180,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 329,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.03.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.