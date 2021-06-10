Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Price Hits $167.31

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $928,884.00 and approximately $20,253.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $167.31 or 0.00454061 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00062635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00023033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.71 or 0.00837819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00089102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,080.91 or 0.08361269 BTC.

About Wolves of Wall Street

Wolves of Wall Street (CRYPTO:WOWS) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,552 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

