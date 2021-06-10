WOM Protocol Trading Down 28.6% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.03 million and approximately $744,529.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00062122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00023298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.17 or 0.00842005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00088607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.94 or 0.08381992 BTC.

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.