World Wrestling Entertainment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 11,523 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,023% compared to the average volume of 369 call options.

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cfra downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. increased its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 103,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 46,781 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

