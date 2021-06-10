Wownero Hits Market Capitalization of $20.29 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Wownero has a market cap of $20.29 million and $80,940.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wownero has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061880 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00063509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023695 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00183226 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The official website for Wownero is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.