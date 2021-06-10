WOWswap (WOW) Price Down 18% This Week

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. WOWswap has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $74,198.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for $7.86 or 0.00021452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00062105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.63 or 0.00184607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00200021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.59 or 0.01303655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,759.65 or 1.00341876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002949 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 311,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

