Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $589.01 Million

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $353.87 or 0.00964663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and $589.01 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00062042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00185205 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.59 or 0.00200600 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $477.31 or 0.01301167 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,690.65 or 1.00019769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,859,251 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

