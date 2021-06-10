WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.53

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.53 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 64 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.20.

WSFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $163,954.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,454.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,209 shares of company stock worth $7,392,382. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 801.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 334,669 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $584,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,569,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.